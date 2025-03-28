search

Wetangula offers Ksh.1M award to Bungoma chief who tops in ID & voter registration

Wetangula offers Ksh.1M award to Bungoma chief who tops in ID & voter registration

Wetangula offers Ksh.1M award to Bungoma chief who tops in ID & voter registration

trending now

  1. CS Kagwe calls for AI driven solutions to solve malnutrition

    CS Kagwe calls for AI driven solutions to solve malnutrition

  1. Registrar of Political Parties grilled during second day of IEBC Commissioners vetting

    Registrar of Political Parties grilled during second day of IEBC Commissioners vetting

  1. Nakuru DCI officer arrested for shooting a boda boda rider

    Nakuru DCI officer arrested for shooting a boda boda rider

trending now

citizen originals

    Nakuru: Two people die after school bus collides head-on with matatu
    News 1 hour ago

    Nakuru: Two people die after school bus collides head-on with matatu

    Eyewitnesses at the scene said that the school bus was taking students towards Keringet when it got involved in the accident. 

    Nairobi County to revoke licenses of garbage firms dumping waste illegally
    News 3 hours ago

    Nairobi County to revoke licenses of garbage firms dumping waste illegally

    In a notice dated March 27, Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment, Geoffrey Mosiria expressed concern over some garbage collection companies illegally dumping waste in unauthorized areas, contributing to environmental pollution in and around t...

    Bandari boss Ken Odhiambo confident of victory against Ulinzi Stars
    Sports 4 hours ago

    Bandari boss Ken Odhiambo confident of victory against Ulinzi Stars

    Odhiambo believes his side is ready to secure a much-needed victory and turn their season around.Sitting in 9th place with 33 points, the team is determined to regain form and climb the league table.

    Powerful quake in Southeast Asia kills several, 81 trapped in Bangkok building rubble
    News 4 hours ago

    Powerful quake in Southeast Asia kills several, 81 trapped in Bangkok building rubble

    At least three people were killed in the town of Taungoo in Myanmar when a mosque partially collapsed, witnesses said. Local media reported at least two people died and 20 were injured after a hotel collapsed in Aung Ban....

    Mombasa: Two arrested as police recover stolen vehicle, motorcycles & gold jewellery
    News 4 hours ago

    Mombasa: Two arrested as police recover stolen vehicle, motorcycles & gold jewellery

    One of the suspects, 34-year-old Victor Otieno, was arrested after police, who were acting on intelligence reports, laid an ambush along the Kilifi-Malindi Road on Wednesday.

    Kenya hosts more than 800,000 refugees: Ruto says during Shirika Plan launch
    News 4 hours ago

    Kenya hosts more than 800,000 refugees: Ruto says during Shirika Plan launch

    During the official launch of the Shirika Plan on Friday, the president explained that the government needed to devise a plan to accommodate the refugees despite scarce resources within communities. 

    FKF seeks DCI help in Matasi’s match-fixing allegations probe
    Sports 5 hours ago

    FKF seeks DCI help in Matasi’s match-fixing allegations probe

    The federation engaged the two state agencies to aid in the probe after the Harambee Stars and Kakamega Homeboyz shot-stopper was caught in undated videos which surfaced online on Thursday, ‘sealing’ a deal with an individual believed to be a recruit...

    Babu Owino speaks on his current relationship with Raila, Nairobi Governor bid
    Citizen Originals 5 hours ago

    Babu Owino speaks on his current relationship with Raila, Nairobi Governor bid

    In today’s episode of Beyond the Headlines, we caught up with Babu Owino to go beyond the sound bites and find out more about the man behind the title

    Probe as Juja female police officer who went on leave found dead in chicken coop
    Wananchi Reporting 5 hours ago

    Probe as Juja female police officer who went on leave found dead in chicken coop

    Police are investigating the sudden death of a female officer whose body was found inside a chicken coop.

    Pipeline flagged off for Nigeria with African title in mind
    Sports 5 hours ago

    Pipeline flagged off for Nigeria with African title in mind

    Seasoned middle blocker Trizah Atuka and outside hitter Leonida Kasaya headline the 14-member that will be captained by Gladys Ekaru as the Oilers seek to reclaim the continental title following years of near misses with their last victory dating bac...

    Ambani aims for vengeance as Leopards, Gor clash in Mashemeji Derby
    Sports 6 hours ago

    Ambani aims for vengeance as Leopards, Gor clash in Mashemeji Derby

    ‎‎The fixture, which remains the most-watched club football match in Kenya, was initially scheduled for November 2024 but was pushed back due to the unavailability of a suitable venue.

    CitizenTV Citizen Digital InooroTV Viusasa RamogiTV Citizen Extra Radio Citizen Hot96 Inooro FM Musyi FM Ramogi FM Chamgei FM Egesa FM Muuga FM Wimwaro FM Bahari FM Sulwe FM Vuuka FM Mulembe FM