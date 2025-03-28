trending now
citizen originals
Nakuru: Two people die after school bus collides head-on with matatu
Eyewitnesses at the scene said that the school bus was taking students towards Keringet when it got involved in the accident.
Nairobi County to revoke licenses of garbage firms dumping waste illegally
In a notice dated March 27, Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment, Geoffrey Mosiria expressed concern over some garbage collection companies illegally dumping waste in unauthorized areas, contributing to environmental pollution in and around t...
Bandari boss Ken Odhiambo confident of victory against Ulinzi Stars
Odhiambo believes his side is ready to secure a much-needed victory and turn their season around.Sitting in 9th place with 33 points, the team is determined to regain form and climb the league table.
Powerful quake in Southeast Asia kills several, 81 trapped in Bangkok building rubble
At least three people were killed in the town of Taungoo in Myanmar when a mosque partially collapsed, witnesses said. Local media reported at least two people died and 20 were injured after a hotel collapsed in Aung Ban....
Mombasa: Two arrested as police recover stolen vehicle, motorcycles & gold jewellery
One of the suspects, 34-year-old Victor Otieno, was arrested after police, who were acting on intelligence reports, laid an ambush along the Kilifi-Malindi Road on Wednesday.
Kenya hosts more than 800,000 refugees: Ruto says during Shirika Plan launch
During the official launch of the Shirika Plan on Friday, the president explained that the government needed to devise a plan to accommodate the refugees despite scarce resources within communities.
FKF seeks DCI help in Matasi’s match-fixing allegations probe
The federation engaged the two state agencies to aid in the probe after the Harambee Stars and Kakamega Homeboyz shot-stopper was caught in undated videos which surfaced online on Thursday, ‘sealing’ a deal with an individual believed to be a recruit...
Babu Owino speaks on his current relationship with Raila, Nairobi Governor bid
In today’s episode of Beyond the Headlines, we caught up with Babu Owino to go beyond the sound bites and find out more about the man behind the title
Probe as Juja female police officer who went on leave found dead in chicken coop
Police are investigating the sudden death of a female officer whose body was found inside a chicken coop.
Pipeline flagged off for Nigeria with African title in mind
Seasoned middle blocker Trizah Atuka and outside hitter Leonida Kasaya headline the 14-member that will be captained by Gladys Ekaru as the Oilers seek to reclaim the continental title following years of near misses with their last victory dating bac...
Ambani aims for vengeance as Leopards, Gor clash in Mashemeji Derby
The fixture, which remains the most-watched club football match in Kenya, was initially scheduled for November 2024 but was pushed back due to the unavailability of a suitable venue.