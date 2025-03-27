trending now
citizen originals
Six killed as tourist submarine carrying Russians sinks off Egypt's coast
The Russian consulate in Hurghada said the submarine, named "Sindbad", had 45 Russian tourists on board in addition to crew members. It said four people had died, but did not specify if they were Russian.
US suspends financial contributions to WTO, trade sources say
The Trump administration is retreating from global institutions it sees as at odds with his "America First" economic policies. It plans to quit some, such as the World Health Organization, and has cut contributions to others as part of a broad review...
BONYO'S BONE: Corruption as Kenya's cornerstone
Instead of progress, corruption in Kenya has evolved. It has become bolder, more sophisticated, and deeply entrenched in the DNA of governance. Year after year, regime after regime, the gospel of corruption finds a new tune—and the actors become even...
KAIKAI KICKER: IEBC - Time to end electoral paralysis
With due credit to the undoubtedly able selection panel chaired by Dr. Nelson Makanda, the interviews for the position of chairman concluded on Wednesday, and the long process of interviewing candidates for the position of commissioner began today an...
SAM’S SENSE: Should Linda Kiome select IEBC Commissioners?
Linda Kiome, a lawyer, currently serves as the Vice Chair of the IEBC Selection Panel, leading the search for the next IEBC Chair and Commissioners. Those interviews have been running since Monday this week.
JAMILA'S MEMO: No to 'Baba na Mama' orders
The Constitution of Kenya 2010, enacted in 2010 as the name suggests, contains a robust bill of rights that includes Article 43 that provides for rights to, among other things, healthcare services and adequate food.
World Anti-Doping Agency 'concerned' over Kenyan doping
Distance running powerhouse Kenya has invested massively to clean up its image after a string of doping scandals around the 2016 Rio Olympics led to it being declared non-compliant by WADA.
YVONNE'S TAKE: Incompetence - Who's to blame?
It would seem that the President has been frustrated and sometimes seemingly helpless with his own Cabinet from the very beginning. A Cabinet he himself chose, presumably after careful consideration. And after vetting by a Parliament in which his coa...
GSU thrash NYS, eye KVF regular season top spot
GSU are currently second on 33 points, one adrift of leaders KPA who have already played all their regular season matches while the paramilitary side have two matches to go in the fourth and final leg.
Who is Riek Machar, South Sudan's embattled vice president?
Machar's role in the south's fight for independence from Sudan had always been controversial.In 1991, he fell out with John Garang, leader of the pro-independence SPLA rebel movement, leaving his post as a commander in the group after a disagreement....
Keeper Patrick Matasi suspended for 90 days over match-fixing allegations
In a statement released on Thursday, FKF said the suspension applies to all FKF-sanctioned competitions and events.