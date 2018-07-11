Relief for MP Alfred Keter as Court upholds his election
Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter can now heave a sigh of relief after the Court of Appeal in Eldoret upheld his contentious 2017 election.
Court of Appeal Judges Erastus Githinji, Fatuma Sijale and Anna Okwengu on Wednesday ruled that Keter was validly elected, thereby dismissing the High Court decision that nullified his win in March.
Addressing his supporters in Eldoret, Keter welcomed the ruling, saying it was an opportunity for him to continue fighting for the rights of the ordinary citizens.
“They had vowed that I will not return to parliament because they know, when I am there the maize and tea cartels as well as the corrupt have no opportunity to thrive,” said Keter. “The biggest problem they have with me is telling the truth.”
“I thank the president for supporting me and I also support him in the fight against corruption.”
Justice George Kimondo had nullified Keter’s win on March 1 his year citing electoral malpractices.
In his verdict, the High Court judge said there was evidence the legislator conducted illegal campaigns outside the stipulated time.
Keter was declared the winner of the Nandi Hills August poll with 28,923 votes against 13,872 garnered by his rival Bernard Kitur, who filed the petition.