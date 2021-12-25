Justice & Legal Affairs Committee to meet to consider amendments to political parties bill
There is no Christmas break for members of
the National Assembly as, for the second time, parliamentarians have been
recalled to consider the controversial Political Parties Amendment Bill.
The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of
the National Assembly has invited 16 MPs mostly drawn from Deputy President
William Ruto’s camp who proposed changes to the bill.
The committee’s meeting is scheduled for
Tuesday ahead of the Wednesday special sitting of the National Assembly.
Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi postponed debate
on the third reading of the bill citing a raft of amendments that required
harmonisation not to alter the spirit of the contested Political Parties
Amendment Bill, which irked proponents of the bill.
The Political Parties Amendment Bill sailed
through the second reading with 116 votes to 68 MPs who opposed it.
The bill has divided Parliament and is
shaping up into a mini contest between the pro-handshake team who are pushing for
its speedy passage and the TangaTanga team who are opposed to the bill.
It was a showdown in the House at the last
special sitting as both camps strived to outwit each other.
The Political Parties Amendment Bill, among
other things, proposes that parties seeking to form a coalition political party
or a pre-election coalition will be required to deposit an agreement with the
office of the registrar of political parties at least six months to the polls.
The bill also proposes either direct
nomination or having only registered members of a party participating in
nomination of candidates.
The other alternative is indirect nomination
that will involve use of delegates in party primaries. The bill states that the
registrar of political parties will be involved in preparing list of party
delegates.
Proponents of the bill are keen to have it
passed by Wednesday and signed into law by the president before end of the year.