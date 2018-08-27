Hunted Hamilton can sense balance of power shifting
Published on: August 27, 2018 04:05 (EAT)
Lewis Hamilton still leads the Formula One world championship by a handy margin but Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix left no doubt that the balance of power has shifted towards Ferrari.
The Mercedes driver left Spa with his advantage trimmed to 17 points and the prospect of race winner and title rival Sebastian Vettel making further inroads at Ferrari’s home Italian Grand Prix next weekend.
Hamilton started on pole position at Spa but was well beaten in the race, unable to match the Ferrari’s speed on the straights.
Like Spa, Monza is a power circuit where Hamilton won last year – but that offers less comfort now.
“Every time we do bring an upgrade they bring a bigger one,” the Briton said of Ferrari on Sunday evening.