Kerr- My aim is to shock Africa
Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr is optimistic of reaching the quarter-finals of the Caf- Confederations Cup after his charges hammered Yanga FC of Tanzania 4-0 in Group ‘D’ match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Wednesday.
This was the first win for Gor in the group matches after a 1-1 draw against Rayon Sports of Rwanda and a battling 0-0 draw against USM Algers of Algeria.
In an interview with Citizen Digital, Kerr said his team is in good condition and he’s not worried of the next matches.
“My aim is to shock Africa by going further in this competition. We were seeking three points and we got them yesterday, now we have five points which to me I think is not bad. My aim is to continue winning all our matches and I believe we shall achieve that.”
According to Kerr, his team had a problem scoring at the just concluded Cecafa Kagame Cup but got its groove back yesterday.
“I was very pleased by what my team did yesterday. We had a major problem scoring; they used to score few goals but I can say they have really improved.”
Skipper Harun Shakava was also pleased with the win, hailing the impact of Ivorian Ephrem Guikan who bagged a brace.
“We really played well; we were looking for a win which we achieved. Yanga were very tough keeping in mind that they did not participate in the Cecafa Kagame Cup.
“I really congratulate striker Ephrem Guikan for grabbing a brace, everyone has his day and I can say yesterday was his day. I hope he will continue scoring going forward.
Shakava added that their focus shifts to Sunday’s Mashemeji derby where they’ll confront their traditional rivals AFC Leopards and believes they’ll carry the day.
Yanga coach, Noel Mwandila, on his part, conceded defeat adding that they will rectify their mistakes.
“We really felt bad conceding four goals. We did not expect that but in football, anything can happen. We have identified our mistakes and we shall go back to the drawing board to rectify them,” Mwandila said.
From three matches, Algeria’s USM Algers top the group with seven points, having beaten both Yanga and Rayon Sport of Rwanda, and drawing with Gor.
